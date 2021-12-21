Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 226 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

NYSE ITW opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

