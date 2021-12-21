Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

