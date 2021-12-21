Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 239.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

