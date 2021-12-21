Signature Chain Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.12 million and $119.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.