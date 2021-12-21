Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $554,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE:PGR opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

