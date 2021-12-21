Signaturefd LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

