Signaturefd LLC Has $471,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $253.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

