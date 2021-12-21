Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

