Signaturefd LLC Sells 473 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 403,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 841,800 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

