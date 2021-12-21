Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Head-To-Head Review

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

5.6% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Muscle Maker has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 3.13 -$10.10 million ($0.67) -1.18 Simplicity Esports and Gaming $1.55 million 5.06 -$6.10 million ($6.98) -0.69

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker. Muscle Maker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simplicity Esports and Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Muscle Maker and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -90.81% -93.88% -60.08% Simplicity Esports and Gaming -427.69% -177.68% -89.90%

Summary

Muscle Maker beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.