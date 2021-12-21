Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $40.18 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 38,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

