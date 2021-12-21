Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $1,188,684.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

