Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $15.46 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Hibbett Sports comprises about 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Hibbett Sports worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 192.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

