Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

