Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,322 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

