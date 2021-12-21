Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 22,179 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

