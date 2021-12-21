Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,935 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.