Smooth Love Potion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.64 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $96.85 million and approximately $97.64 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.