Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $100,075.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,373,490 coins and its circulating supply is 6,491,865 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

