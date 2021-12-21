Soda Coin Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.