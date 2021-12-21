SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Decreased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock traded up $16.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

