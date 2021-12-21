Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

