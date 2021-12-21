Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,108.21

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 232.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $53,108.21 and $966.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 203.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

