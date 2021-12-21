SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

