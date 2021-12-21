SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78.

