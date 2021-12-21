SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 84,401 shares.The stock last traded at $95.69 and had previously closed at $93.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

