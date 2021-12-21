SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,851 shares.The stock last traded at $232.84 and had previously closed at $227.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.