Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Square were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

NYSE:SQ opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.