SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Trading 0.2% Higher

SSE Plc (OTC:SSEZF) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get SSE alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.