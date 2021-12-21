State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.