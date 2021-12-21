State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PTC by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 893,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 346,782 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in PTC by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.