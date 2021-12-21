State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,244 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

