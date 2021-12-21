Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.