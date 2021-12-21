Stephens Inc. AR Buys 612 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.

