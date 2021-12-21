Stephens Inc. AR Invests $945,000 in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Riverview Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.