Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $333.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

