Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after buying an additional 405,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.48.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.