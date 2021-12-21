Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

TYME stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.93. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

