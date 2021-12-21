Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

