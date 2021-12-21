STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of STM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 2,311,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,931. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

