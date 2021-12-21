Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Put Options (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the average volume of 470 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PRPB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,683. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

