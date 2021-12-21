StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $425,454.74 and approximately $59.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,485,196,124 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

