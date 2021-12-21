Strs Ohio Buys 2,399 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 329.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carvana were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Carvana by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $205.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $194.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.26 and its 200 day moving average is $305.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

