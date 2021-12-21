Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $585,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

