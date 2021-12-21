Strs Ohio Has $870,000 Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

