Strs Ohio Has $899,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

