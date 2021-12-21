Strs Ohio Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.