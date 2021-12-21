Strs Ohio Purchases 12,986 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $860.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

