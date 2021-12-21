Strs Ohio Reduces Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of ScanSource worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in ScanSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.54. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

