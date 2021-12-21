Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,663 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.